Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €77.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €77.00 ($90.59) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €56.96 ($67.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of €59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.73. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.80 ($28.00) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

