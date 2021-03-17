Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Covetrus by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,139,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

CVET opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $106,369.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,453.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

