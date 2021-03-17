Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,002,000.

Get LifeSci Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSAQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,497. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $12.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00.

About LifeSci Acquisition II

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.