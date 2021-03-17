Cowen Investment Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cowen Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,800 shares during the quarter. Barclays makes up approximately 0.7% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Barclays by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 762,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Barclays by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 485,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 339,703 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 290,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

