Cowen Investment Management LLC Has $927,000 Stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,110,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $529,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVACU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 55,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,535. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Starboard Value Acquisition Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

