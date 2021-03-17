Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $795,000 in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,000.

OTCMKTS GHVIU traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

