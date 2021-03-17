Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YSACU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

OTCMKTS:YSACU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,894. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

About Yellowstone Acquisition

Yellowstone Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

