CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Up 13%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s stock price shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.73. 715,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,218,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.44 million, a P/E ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

In related news, CEO Grant C. Bennett sold 37,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $604,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,352,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,689,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,655 shares of company stock worth $2,494,230 over the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

