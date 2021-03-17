Crane Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,423 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,679% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

CR stock opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $95.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 244.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

