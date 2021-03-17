Credit Suisse AG Sells 188,132 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,132 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $85,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

