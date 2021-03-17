Credit Suisse Group Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $118.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

MNST stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

