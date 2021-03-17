Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CLOV opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

