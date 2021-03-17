Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 227 ($2.97) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 179.33 ($2.34).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 183.02 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.80. The company has a market capitalization of £31.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.81 ($2.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.