Credit Suisse Group Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Neutral

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

FSLR opened at $82.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,421.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,485,838 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

