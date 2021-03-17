Credits (CS) Market Cap Reaches $16.12 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Credits has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005381 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

