Crestline Management LP Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 118.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $93.07. 454,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,060,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

