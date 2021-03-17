Crestline Management LP Lowers Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Crestline Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311,202 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CXP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE CXP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 3,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,224. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.40 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

