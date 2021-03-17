Crestline Management LP Takes $754,000 Position in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 71,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSIAU. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $11,067,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,477,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,486,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000.

OTCMKTS TSIAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 7,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,626. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Company Profile

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

