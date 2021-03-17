Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to $1.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from $0.75 to $1.25 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWEGF. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.24.

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

