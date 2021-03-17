CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.17.

CRH has increased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

