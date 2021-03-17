Critical Comparison: Graham (NYSE:GHC) versus ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Graham (NYSE:GHC) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Graham alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Graham and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graham and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.93 billion 1.03 $327.86 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 9.51 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Graham has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 7.30% 4.71% 2.66% ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01%

Summary

Graham beats ATA Creativity Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, including one business school, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine; and two French-language news magazine websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products; cybersecurity training solutions; digital advertising services; and power charging and data systems, industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions, and electrical components and assemblies. The company also owns and operates 13 restaurants; and engages in automobile dealerships business. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.