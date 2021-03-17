CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

CRWD opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.44. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. FBN Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.20.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $650,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 698,522 shares of company stock worth $147,794,770. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

