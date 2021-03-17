CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $275.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.44. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of -408.97 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,522 shares of company stock worth $147,794,770. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.