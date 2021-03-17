CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.27-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3104-1.3207 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.27-$0.30 EPS.

CRWD stock opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.97 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.80.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $650,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,522 shares of company stock valued at $147,794,770 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

