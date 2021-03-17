Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $164.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,416. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.78.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.