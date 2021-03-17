Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 32.0% in February

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 11th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 77.0% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 59,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.