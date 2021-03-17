Crypto Village Accelerator Price Down 53.9% Over Last Week (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 53.9% lower against the dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $139,166.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00053354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.37 or 0.00650805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00070457 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025458 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034510 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.