CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,348,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,247,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 356,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE PNW opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

