CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Cuts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of NRG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

NYSE:NRG opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

