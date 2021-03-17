CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $52,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in UDR were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in UDR by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in UDR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in UDR by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

