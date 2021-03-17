CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. SRB Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,911,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

AVY opened at $180.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.37. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $186.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

