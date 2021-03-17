CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 706 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

