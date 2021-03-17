CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Trims Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

LYV stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 955,969 shares in the company, valued at $84,918,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

