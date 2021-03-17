CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Trims Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.