CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $48.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $174,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $149,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,987.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 20.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

