Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,502. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta acquired 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

