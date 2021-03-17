Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $275.80

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $275.80 and last traded at $275.80, with a volume of 17839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.92.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.13 and a 200 day moving average of $229.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

