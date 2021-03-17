CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Up 51.8% in February

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 11th total of 672,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

CVAC stock opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.