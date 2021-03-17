Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

CRIS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 6,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

