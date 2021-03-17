Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $605.63 million and $178.91 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00004176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.55 or 0.00645924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025277 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,454,434,627 coins and its circulating supply is 249,430,318 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

