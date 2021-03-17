CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Lifted by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 273,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

