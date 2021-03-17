CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 262.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.