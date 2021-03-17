Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) VP Jennifer M. Johansen Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) VP Jennifer M. Johansen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,037.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAN opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.40. Cyanotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyanotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.99% of Cyanotech worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

