Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Up 15.1%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) shot up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.69. 1,233,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 863,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

