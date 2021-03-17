D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.43

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.43 and last traded at $86.22, with a volume of 256448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $787,334. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

