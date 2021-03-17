DA Davidson Weighs in on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UBA. B. Riley upped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE UBA opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $718.58 million, a PE ratio of 81.05 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

