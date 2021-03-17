Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.77 ($70.32).

Shares of BN opened at €59.72 ($70.26) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €55.82 and its 200 day moving average is €54.23. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

