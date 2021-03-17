Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $134.00 at Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $113.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $140.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.91. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $147.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.