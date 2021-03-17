Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.52. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after buying an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,161,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,791,000 after buying an additional 570,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

