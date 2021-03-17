Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after purchasing an additional 380,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

NYSE:DAR opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

